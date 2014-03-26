Canada bill to require railways to move minimum grain volume

BRIEF-Tata Steel to issue debt securities of up to 9,000 crore rupees
* based on review and pursuant to existing shareholders approval, board approved issue of debt securities of up to rs. 9,000 crore
OTTAWA, March 26 The Canadian government introduced legislation on Wednesday that would require the country's two big railways, Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, to each move at least 500,000 tonnes of grain weekly from April 7 to Aug. 3, 2014.
Canada's Conservative government ordered the railways on March 7 to more than double their weekly grain movement over a four-week period. (Reporting by Randall Palmer in Ottawa and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
April 20 Bill O'Reilly will receive a maximum of one year's salary following his ouster Wednesday from Fox News, according to a source familiar with the situation.
WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to reverse a 2016 decision that limits the number of television stations some broadcasters can buy.