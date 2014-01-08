Fire at Canada train derailment burns through the night-report

TORONTO Jan 8 Fire burned into the early hours
of Wednesday morning after a Canadian National Railway
train carrying propane and crude oil derailed in New Brunswick,
Canada, according to a report from the Canadian Broadcasting
Corporation.
The broadcaster reached Tim Corbin, fire chief of nearby
Plaster Rock, New Brunswick, before sunrise. He said emergency
services would assess the situation once there was daylight.
"The biggest concern is the propane cars," Corbin told the
CBC. "That's our biggest concern because if they happen to
explode, we're looking at major damage."
He said he did not know whether the cars carrying propane or
crude oil were part of the fire.
Corbin could not immediately be reached for an update after
sunrise. Sharon DeWitt, emergency measures coordinator for
Plaster Rock, said more information would be available later
Wednesday morning.
No one was injured but 45 homes were evacuated when the
train derailed at about 7 p.m. local time (2300 GMT), local
officials and the railroad said on Tuesday.
The derailment is the latest in a string of accidents that
have put the expanding crude-by-rail business under growing
scrutiny.