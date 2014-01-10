Cars from derailed Canadian National oil train burn for 4th day

| TORONTO
TORONTO Jan 10 A Canadian National Railway Co
train whose cargo included gas and crude oil was
burning for a fourth day in the eastern province of New
Brunswick on Friday as crews worked to remove the last derailed
freight cars adjacent to the fire.
A total of 19 cars and one locomotive on the 122-car,
four-locomotive train went off the rails on Tuesday evening,
just a week after another fiery derailment of a crude oil train
in North Dakota.
"Once (the car removal) is completed, the plan is to address
the fire involving two derailed LPG (liquid petroleum gas) tank
cars and one crude oil tank car later today," CN Rail spokesman
Mark Hallman said on Friday.
Hallman said CN hopes to extinguish the fire as quickly as
possible to allow evacuated residents around the nearby village
of Plaster Rock, New Brunswick, to return home, but offered no
timetable.
Officials were still investigating the nature of the damage
to all the train's tank cars and the volume of product affected,
he added.
Calls for tougher regulatory measures in the United States
and Canada have intensified following a string of high-profile
rail accidents involving dangerous goods, including a disaster
last summer in Quebec that killed 47 people. A rise in shale oil
production has spurred a huge boom across the continent in
shipping crude via rail.
Recent derailments have included older tank-car models that
regulators have deemed faulty and vulnerable to punctures. It is
unclear whether the crude tanker that was still burning in New
Brunswick was the older DOT-111 model or a newer model that
complies with stricter voluntary standards for tankers adopted
in October 2011.
"The older DOT-111 tank cars comply with current regulatory
requirements, so CN, under its common carrier obligations, is
obliged to transport them," Hallman said, but he reiterated CN's
support for calls to improve tank car safety.
Several U.S. lawmakers urged swift measures from
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx, who in turn promised that
tougher federal standards for tank cars would come "in weeks,
not months," according to North Dakota Republican Senator John
Hoeven.
Canadian Transport Minister Lisa Raitt is working closely
with Foxx and other U.S. officials on standards for the DOT-111
tankers, a spokeswoman for Raitt said late on Thursday.
CN's Hallman said that tank car owners - generally shippers
and rolling-stock leasing companies - should pay for costs of
retrofitting tankers. Energy groups are opposed to the tanker
proposals because they say the cost of retrofitting roughly
80,000 cars could be prohibitive.