UPDATE 1-Train carrying propane derails in Canada, cars intact

(Identifies carrier, details on evacuation, company comment)
TORONTO, June 9 A regional train carrying
propane derailed in the eastern Canadian province of Nova
Scotia, but none of the cars appeared to be damaged or leaking,
the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on Monday.
Two people were on the train, which is operated by the Cape
Breton and Central Nova Scotia Railway, and no injuries have
been reported, said Corporal Scott MacRae.
Police have evacuated a handful homes in a 2.5 kilometer
(1.5 mile) radius of the accident in West River Station, a rural
area about 150 kilometers (93 miles) northeast of Halifax, Nova
Scotia.
It was unclear exactly how many cars carrying propane
derailed in the accident. Police said five cars were involved,
while a company spokesman said seven cars derailed and that all
were intact.
The derailment occurred at the 26th car in the 43-car
freight train, said Denis Boucher, a spokesman for the regional
carrier, which is owned by Genesee & Wyoming Inc.
Genesee & Wyoming owns short line and regional freight railroads
in Canada, the United States, Australia and Europe.
Police, fire services, emergency responders and
environmental officials were on site at the accident and fire
services would stay until the scene was cleaned up, MacRae
added.
"It's believed the possibility of an explosion or fire is
minimal," said MacRae.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)