Canada to lift foreign investment cap in airlines - paper

OTTAWA Nov 3 Canada will boost the threshold for foreign investment in Canadian airlines to 49 percent from the current 25 percent to boost competition, the National Post newspaper said on Thursday.

The paper said Transport Minister Marc Garneau would announce the plan on Thursday. Garneau is also set to announce that no individual international investor, or single grouping of international investors, will be allowed to own more than 25 percent of a Canadian airline, the paper added.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)