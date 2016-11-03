Canada says to oblige railways to install recorders in cabs

MONTREAL Nov 3 Canada intends to oblige railways to install video and audio recorders in the cabs of locomotives to help boost safety, Transport Minister Marc Garneau said on Thursday.

Garneau told an audience of business executives he was acting in the wake of an oil tanker car disaster that killed 47 people in the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic in 2013.

