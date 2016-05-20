Canada's aboriginals tell Trudeau they can block pipelines

| VANCOUVER
VANCOUVER May 20 Canadian aboriginal groups and
their allies said on Friday they have the power to block
proposed oil pipelines on land where they have proven title,
dismissing comments by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who said no
community has a veto.
Trudeau told Reuters on Thursday that unanimous consent is
not needed for the government to approve pipeline projects to
bring Canadian oil to market, even as he pledged consultation
with aboriginals and environmentalists who oppose projects.
At the heart of the conflict are the rights of aboriginal
people, particularly in British Columbia, where many groups
never signed treaties and a 2014 Supreme court decision made
clear that in cases where aboriginal title is proven, "consent"
is required before major projects can go ahead.
"The record of the federal government where consultation is
concerned is abysmal at best," said Ernie Crey, chief of Cheam
First Nation east of Vancouver, adding that it is up to the
courts to decide on vetoes.
Crey told Reuters his community is not opposed to
development, but they want their rights and needs to be treated
with the same gravitas as those of other Canadians.
That concern was echoed by Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of
the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, who said Trudeau should keep in
mind that the economic considerations of the oil industry do not
outweigh aboriginal rights.
"Well clearly nothing has changed on our side of the
equation. The answer is still 'no'," he told Reuters when asked
about Trudeau's comments.
The dispute sets the stage for a battle over key energy
infrastructure projects aimed at bringing oil products from the
landlocked province of Alberta to tidewater, principally through
British Columbia to the Pacific Coast, though other routes have
been proposed.
"Well, communities grant permission. Does that mean you have
to have unanimous support from every community? Absolutely not,"
Trudeau told Reuters on Thursday, saying the decision would be
made in the best interest of the country "writ large."
Trudeau faces intense pressure from Canada's oil sands
producers, already hard hit by the plunge in crude prices, and
increasingly desperate for new pipelines to get product to
international markets, where it can fetch a higher price.
Building those pipelines has proven difficult. Enbridge
Inc's Northern Gateway pipeline was approved in 2014,
but has not yet been built, delayed by legal and social actions.
Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain expansion, conditionally
approved by Canada's energy regulator on Thursday, appears set
for a similar fate.
Some have interpreted "consent" as a de facto veto. But
legal experts, while differing on the exact applications of the
rule, agree it is not a guaranteed ban.
Robin Junger, a Vancouver lawyer who specializes in
aboriginal law, said that even in cases where aboriginal title
has been proven, the federal government still has final say on
whether a project goes ahead.
"The law is absolutely clear on this, the Supreme Court of
Canada has said so many times: Consultation is important, it has
to be done in earnest and meaningfully, but it doesn't provide a
veto," he said.
But other lawyers point to wording that says while
government is allowed "justifiable infringement" on aboriginal
title lands, development must not deprive future generations
from exercising their rights to that land.
"In other words, if there were a dilbit (diluted bitumen
oil) spill, would future generations be deprived their title
lands, if yes, then you have an effective veto," said Merle
Alexander, another Vancouver lawyer specializing in aboriginal
law.
(Additional reporting by Andrea Hopkins in Toronto and David
Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by James Dalgleish)