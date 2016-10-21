Anti-pipeline protestor tosses pumpkin seeds at Canada's Trudeau

OTTAWA Oct 21 Canadian Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau is usually greeted by cheering crowds when he goes out
in public but received a less pleasant welcome in Hamilton on
Friday - a handful of pumpkin seeds thrown by a green activist.
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp said the woman shoved past
reporters and threw the seeds at Trudeau before police wrestled
her to the ground. Trudeau, who appeared unharmed, was hustled
into his car.
The woman later told the CBC she was protesting about plans
to expand an Enbridge Inc oil pipeline that runs
through Hamilton, a city some 50 miles (80 km) southwest of
Toronto.
"I did it because I care, and I didn't know how else to get
my point across," said the woman, who identified herself as Ute
Schmid-Jones.
The CBC said Hamilton police had released her without
charge. Police in the town were not available for comment.
Trudeau's Liberal government is under increasing pressure
from environmentalists to block major pipeline projects by
Enbridge, Kinder Morgan Inc. and TransCanada Corp.
.
Trudeau's office did not respond directly when asked about
the incident, saying in a statement that he "travels the country
to meet with Canadians and have conversations with them".
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Grant McCool)