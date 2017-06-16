Toronto's Trump tower could get new name -sources

| TORONTO/MONTREAL, June 16
TORONTO/MONTREAL, June 16 Marriott International
Inc's St. Regis brand is the lead bidder to take over
the brand and management rights of a downtown Toronto high-rise
bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, two people with
knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
A third source said the Trump Organization already has
agreed to a settlement that will see it walk away from its
branding and management deal for the 65-story hotel and condo
tower in the financial district of Canada's largest city.
It could still take four to six weeks to close the deal to
rebrand the Trump International Hotel & Tower, one of the
sources said, while another said it could close in two weeks.
"There are a number of hotel groups circling for the
management," said one of the sources.
The sources, who declined to say how much the deals were
worth, spoke on condition of anonymity because the privately
held talks are confidential.
Trump, whose business connections were the subject of two
lawsuits filed by members of Congress and Maryland and District
of Columbia officials this week, has never owned the project.
The building was developed by Talon International Inc, which
later defaulted on a construction loan, and the property was
bought in a court-run sale by JCF Capital ULC earlier this year.
That sale included 211 hotel units, 74 residential units and
most of the commercial, retail and amenity space in the
property.
Representatives of the Trump Organization have previously
said they would resist any efforts to cut short the company's
long-term contract. Trump Organization representatives were not
immediately available for comment on Friday.
Bloomberg earlier reported that interested parties include
Marriott's St. Regis, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc's
Waldorf Astoria and Mandarin Oriental International Inc
.
Since its opening in 2012, Talon had sold less than half of
the tower's residential condos and the hotel's occupancy rates
have been lower than some investors in the rooms had hoped.
A court last year ordered Talon to pay damages to one buyer
of a unit in the tower for "negligent misrepresentation" and
another sale was ordered rescinded.
A partner with JCF Capital could not immediately be reached
for comment on Friday but declined to comment earlier this week
when asked about rebranding the hotel.
Trump had been pressed to distance himself from his global
business before becoming president in January. He said he would
maintain ownership while turning over control to his two adult
sons.
Critics said he still would have conflicts of interests
under that arrangement and this week more than 190 Democratic
lawmakers sued him, saying he had accepted funds from foreign
governments through his businesses in violation of the U.S.
Constitution.
The attorneys general of Maryland and the District of
Columbia also filed a lawsuit this week claiming that government
payments to Trump's businesses violate the Constitution.
