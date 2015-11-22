UPDATE 2-No bomb found on Turkish Airlines plane diverted to Canada, resumes journey

(Updates with no explosives being found, plane resuming flight)
By Jeffrey Hodgson
TORONTO Nov 22 No explosives were found on a
Turkish Airlines flight diverted to Halifax, Canada,
after a bomb threat and the plane was cleared to continue its
journey, Canadian police and the airline said on Sunday.
The flight, originally bound for Istanbul from New York, has
now safely departed, Halifax Stanfield International Airport
said on Twitter.
Security officials have been on high alert since Islamic
State militants claimed responsibility for attacks this month in
Paris that killed 130 people. Russia has said the group was also
responsible for the downing on Oct. 31 of a plane returning to
St. Petersburg from the Sharm al-Sheikh resort in Egypt.
The Turkish Airlines plane had been diverted after a threat
was received at 10:50 p.m. ET on Saturday evening, the Nova
Scotia branch of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on
Twitter. The plane landed safely and police said they searched
it using dogs.
"The investigation into the threat is ongoing," the RCMP
tweeted.
The incident comes after another flight leaving the United
States recently was diverted to Canada following a threat.
Two Air France flights bound for Paris from the United
States were diverted for several hours on Tuesday following
anonymous bomb threats that turned out to be false. One of the
flights, which had left Washington, was diverted to Halifax, but
no explosives were found.. The other, from Los
Angeles, was diverted to Salt Lake City.
Separately on Sunday, a WestJet Airlines Ltd flight
leaving Halifax bound for Calgary was searched following another
bomb threat, police said. But nothing was found and the flight
was cleared for departure.
(Editing by Andrew Bolton)