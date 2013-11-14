Canada asks regulator to study unbundling of TV channels

| OTTAWA
OTTAWA Nov 14 The Canadian government
instructed the country's television regulator on Thursday to
study the impact on consumers of unbundling cable- and
satellite-television packages and to report back by April.
The government pledged last month to push cable and telecom
providers' to provide more flexibility than allowed under the
current standard practice of requiring the purchase of TV
channels in large packages rather than individually.
"Right now, most cable- and satellite-TV subscribers must
sign up for bundles of channels - many of which they may have no
interest in - to get the ones they really want," Heritage
Minister Shelly Glover said in prepared notes for a speech in
Vancouver.
"Our government said very clearly that we would require
channels to be unbundled, while protecting Canadian jobs."
She said the government wants first and foremost a report
from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications
Commission on the impact that unbundling would have on
consumers. It would then ensure that consumers "see more choice
and better service".
Media companies say that consumers will likely pay much more
per channel if they are pushed to shrink the content packages
they offer.
The Conservative government made its pledge on TV packages
last month as part of a broader pro-consumer push aimed at
regaining voter support ahead of a federal election in 2015.
Distribution companies have already been offering Canadians
some alternatives to the take-it-or-leave-it bundles, some to a
greater extent than others, and this is being watched with
interest in the United States, where bundling is also prevalent.
In the largely French-speaking province of Quebec, for
example, industry sources estimate that 70 percent of viewers
buy a very basic TV offering of mostly broadcast fare and then
pay for small groups of cable channels from a long list ranging
from Discovery Channel to BBC Canada.
Telus Corp, one of the nation's largest telecom
companies, has used the a la carte strategy as a major selling
point since it aggressively expanded its Optik TV service
several years ago. Since 2011, the number of subscribers to its
TV services, mainly Optik customers, has more than doubled to
nearly 750,000.
Other Canadian cable companies have moved with varying
degrees of intensity: BCE Inc's Bell has matched the
pick-and-choose deal offered by Quebecor Inc's
Videotron in Quebec.
In Ontario, Canada's most populous province, cable provider
Rogers Communications Inc and Bell have been less open
to such change.