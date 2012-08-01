UPDATE 1-Canada unions present merger plan but leave divisive issues open

* New group would rank as Canada's biggest private sector
union
* Plan would bring together resource and manufacturing
workers
* Combined membership would number some 300,000
* Party affiliation is major difference between two unions
* Leadership and name also to be decided at later date
By Allison Martell
TORONTO, Aug 1 Two major Canadian unions
unveiled a formal plan to create the country's biggest
private-sector union on Wednesday, but left open which political
party they would support, who would lead the new organization
and what it would be called.
The Canadian Auto Workers and Communications, Energy and
Paperworkers want to join forces to form a 300,000-strong union
that would span growing resource sectors such as Alberta's oil
sands as well as central Canada's shrinking manufacturing
economy.
The initiative is part of a strategy to shore up unions in
the face of growing pressure on labor to make concessions, and a
federal government increasingly willing to intervene in labor
disputes, often to the benefit of management.
"Quite frankly, it will have the ability to fight," CEP
President Dave Coles said as the two unions released the
blueprint for their new organization, which members of both
organizations will consider later this year.
The union would devote 10 percent of its revenue to
organizing, up from 2 to 7 percent at CAW and 8 percent at CEP,
pointing to a budget of about C$50 million over five years.
CAW and CEP will put the plan to delegates at their
respective conventions in August and October. The blueprint
cannot be amended, and a rejection by either membership could
scuttle the scheme.
PARTY AFFILIATION PUT OFF
Canada has a relatively strong tradition of union membership
and official statistics show that Canadian private-sector
workers are more than twice as likely to belong to a union than
their U.S. counterparts.
But union membership is falling as the manufacturing sector
shrinks - CAW membership is down almost 30 percent in the last
six years - and the Conservative federal government has stepped
in several times to pass legislation that forces unionized
workers back to work.
"If unions do not change, and quickly, we will steadily
follow U.S. unions into continuing decline," the two unions said
in a discussion paper earlier this year. "We must reverse the
erosion of our membership, our power, and our prestige."
The unions' 45-page blueprint lays out a committee
structure, a rough budget and priorities for the union - for
example, looking for a way to represent contract workers,
students and the unemployed.
The new organization won't decide on a leader or party
affiliation - if any - until its first convention sometime in
2013. That means they will not resolve one of their biggest
differences until after the merger.
CEP is formally affiliated with the left-leaning New
Democratic Party, and in Quebec it supports the separatist Bloc
Quebecois and Parti Quebecois. The CAW is more flexible,
occasionally backing Liberal Party candidates.
Coles expects the new organization will opt to back the NDP
outside Quebec.
"I am very confident that there will be a very positive
outcome on the floor around the debate, of support for the NDP,
at least outside of Quebec," he told Reuters in an interview.
CAW members will outnumber their CEP counterparts by well
over 50,000 in the combined organization, but the NDP, which
replaced the Liberals as the official opposition in 2011, may
now be well-placed to woo unattached members.
"It's up to our members to decide," said Peter Kennedy, the
CAW's co-chair on the joint committee that drafted the
blueprint. "Whether or not we affiliate directly to a political
party is a convention decision, and I think it's absolutely
proper to leave that in the hands of the delegates."
Delegates will also select a president. Both Coles and CAW
National President Ken Lewenza have been front and center
through the merger process, and asked about succession on
Wednesday, neither said whether they would run.
CAW, formed when Canadian locals split away from the United
Auto Workers in 1985, now represents workers at dozens of
companies across the country. Its members work at Air Canada Inc
, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and Canadian
National Railway Co as well as at the Canadian units of
Detroit's Big Three automakers.
CEP, itself the product of a series of mergers, organizes in
the energy industry, including Western Canada's expanding oil
sands, as well as telecom giant Bell Canada among many
other companies.