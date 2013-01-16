Canada, U.S. agree on animal-disease measures to protect trade

* Trade restrictions to be limited to outbreak zone
* Consultation, details still to come
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 16 Canada and the United
States have agreed to maintain livestock and meat trade during
animal disease outbreaks using a new system that targets trade
bans more precisely by region, Canadian Agriculture Minister
Gerry Ritz said on Wednesday.
In 2003, the United States and many other countries halted
beef imports from Canada after the discovery of bovine
spongiform encephalopathy, or BSE, on a Western Canada farm. The
trade bans caused prices for Canadian cattle to collapse,
resulting in severe financial losses for ranchers.
Under the new system, which won't take effect until after
consultation with industry groups and details are worked out,
each country would only restrict trade within designated
disease-control zones where the animal disease breaks out. If it
had been in place in 2003, the U.S. would likely only have
restricted imports of beef from Western Canada, not the entire
country, Ritz said at a press conference in Winnipeg.
"The new agreement will help prevent or limit the
introduction of highly contagious foreign animal diseases from
one country to the other," he said. "At the same time, this
agreement will help avoid unnecessary trade disruptions.
"This is a sensible approach."
Along with BSE, other animal diseases with potential to
disrupt trade include foot-and-mouth disease, H1N1 flu and avian
influenza.
The United States is the biggest market by far for Canadian
exports of cattle, pigs, beef and pork.
The system comes out of a U.S.-Canada agreement in December
2011 to align regulatory systems in order to increase
efficiency, reduce manufacturing and retail costs, and boost
North American trade.