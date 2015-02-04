U.S. to test carbon monitoring technology at oil sands project

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 4 The U.S. Department of
Energy said on Wednesday it would spend up to $500,000 to test
monitoring technologies at a Royal Dutch Shell Plc oil
sands carbon-capture and storage facility under construction in
northern Alberta.
The department said it will field test advanced monitoring,
verification and accounting technologies for the storage of
carbon dioxide underground at the Quest project, which is
attached to an oil sands upgrader that converts bitumen from the
oil sands into refinery-ready synthetic crude.
The department said such technologies are crucial to track
the movement of carbon dioxide in underground storage reservoirs
and to ensure the gas is permanently stored.
The C$1.35 billion Quest project will be Canada's second
carbon and storage project when completed later this year, and
store as much as one million tonnes of the gas annually. The
first, the Boundary Dam facility attached to a coal-fired power
plant in Saskatchewan, was commissioned in October.
"In order for this technology to be advanced, collaboration
will be needed," Cameron Yost, a spokesman for Shell, said in a
statement.
"This concept has been central to the Quest project and our
work with the Department of Energy is an extension of Shell's
efforts to progress CCS through collaboration and knowledge
sharing."
The Canadian government, which has put C$120 million ($95.6
million) into the Quest project, welcomed the Department of
Energy's move. Canada and the U.S. continue to spar over the
Keystone XL pipeline project, which President Obama said he will
not approve if it significantly raised greenhouse-gas emissions.
"Today's announcement is welcome news for North American
energy cooperation and integration," Greg Rickford, Canada's
minister of natural resources, said in a statement.
($1 = 1.2551 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett. Editing by Andre Grenon)