UPDATE 1-Canada loses patience on Keystone XL, tells U.S. to decide

OTTAWA Jan 16 Canada bluntly told the United
States on Thursday to settle the fate of TransCanada Corp's
proposed Keystone XL pipeline, saying the drawn-out
process on whether to approve the northern leg of the project
was taking too long.
The hard line comments by Foreign Minister John Baird in
Washington were the clearest sign yet that Canada's Conservative
government has lost patience over what it sees as U.S.
foot-dragging. Ottawa strongly backs the project.
"The time for Keystone is now. I'll go further - the time
for a decision on Keystone is now, even if it's not the right
one. We can't continue in this state of limbo," Baird said in a
speech to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
U.S. President Barack Obama must rule on the northern leg of
Keystone XL, which would carry crude from the Alberta oil sands
in Canada to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Obama is under heavy pressure from environmental activists
to veto it and the deadline for a decision has repeatedly
slipped. Political observers expect he will act later this year.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said earlier this
month that Obama had "punted" the decision, but expressed
confidence that the United States would eventually approve the
1,200-mile (1,900-km) pipeline, designed to carry 830,000
barrels a day.