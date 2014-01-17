版本:
Canada still expects U.S. approval of Keystone XL

OTTAWA Jan 17 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper still believes Washington will ultimately approve TransCanada Corp's proposed Keystone XL pipeline but would like a decision soon, his chief spokesman said on Friday.

Canada's Foreign Minister bluntly told the United States on Thursday to end the "limbo" on the drawn-out approval process and conceded Washington might veto the project.

"The prime minister's view has not changed on this," said Jason MacDonald, Harper's director of communications. "We'd like to see a decision, obviously sooner rather than later. And I think the prime minister's view is still that we believe ultimately it will be approved."
