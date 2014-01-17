UPDATE 1-Kerry offers no timetable for Keystone XL decision

WASHINGTON Jan 17 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry offered no timetable on Friday for a U.S. decision on
TransCanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline,
saying he hopes an analysis of public comments on its
environmental impact would be done soon.
"My hope is that before long that analysis will be
available, and then my work begins," Kerry said at a news
conference with his Canadian and Mexican counterparts. He noted
that after the environmental analysis is completed there will be
a process to determine whether building the pipeline is in the
U.S. national interest.
Canadian Foreign Minister John Baird bluntly told the United
States on Thursday to end the "limbo" on the approval process
for the pipeline, conceding that Washington might veto the
project. On Friday, a spokesman for Canadian Prime Minister
Stephen Harper said he still believed the United States would
ultimately approve the project, which would transport crude
from the Alberta oil sands to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries.
The U.S. State Department has yet to finalize a
controversial environmental review of more than 2,000 pages that
it issued on March 1. It had been expected to complete the
review by midsummer.
Instead, it is reviewing and publishing in batches the more
than 1.5 million public comments it received on the review.
Many of the comments focus on one of the draft review's main
conclusions: that TransCanada Corp's 830,000 barrel per day
project would not result in higher levels of emissions linked to
global warming because the oil would find its way to market
whether or not the pipeline gets built.
"There were a lot of questions that were raised in all of
the public comment period and those comments have necessitated
appropriate answers," Kerry said. "I can promise our friends in
Canada that, you know, all the appropriate effort is being put
in to trying to get this done effectively and rapidly."
After the environmental review is completed, eight federal
agencies, including the Departments of Defense, Energy and
Homeland Security, will have 90 days to comment on whether they
believe the pipeline is in the national interest. Then the State
Department will make a National Interest Determination (NID),
which the agencies will have 15 days to appeal.
Baird, standing at Kerry's side after a three-way meeting
with Mexican Foreign Minister Jose Antonio Meade, suggested he
and the U.S. secretary of state would discuss the issue during a
bilateral meeting later on Friday.
"Obviously, this is a tremendously important project for the
future prosperity of the Canadian economy," he told reporters at
the news conference. "We hope the final State Department report
is out in short order and that the administration will be in a
position to make a positive decision."