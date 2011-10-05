Canada sees hope for exemption from US FATCA rules

* Flaherty says has spoken to Geithner on issue
* Says bilateral agreement already covers most of the info
NEW YORK Oct 5 Canadian Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty voiced cautious optimism on Wednesday that Canada
would be granted an exemption from an onerous U.S. tax
reporting law that he called an inefficient use of capital.
Flaherty said he had spoken to U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner and other U.S. officials about the broad
regulation, known as FATCA, or the Foreign Account Tax
Compliance Act, which requires overseas banks to report U.S.
clients to the Internal Revenue Service.
"We've had very useful discussions with the American
officials and they understand that the goal of the legislation
is to get after tax evaders using tax havens, and that Canada
is not a tax haven," he said in a speech in New York to bankers
and securities officials.
"I think we're getting some progress - we're not there
yet."
FATCA will require overseas banks to report U.S. clients
with more than $50,000 in assets to the IRS, or withhold 30
percent of the interest, dividend and investment payments due
those clients and send the money to the IRS.
There is a large number of American/Canadian dual citizens
in Canada, who would be subject to the new rules. But Canada
and the United States already have a bilateral agreement on tax
information exchange that covers most of the information being
sought by FATCA, Flaherty said.
The regulation has drawn criticism from the world's banks
and business people about its reach and costs. In June, the
private banking arm of HSBC (HSBA.L) said it would stop
offering services to U.S. residents outside the United States
because of the cost of complying with the rule.
[ID:nN1E77H251]
"Hundreds of millions of dollars spent on developing
compliance processes to target Canadian citizens would not be a
useful exercise, and they are, for the most part, people who
actually have no tax liabilities because they do not earn
income in the United States," Flaherty said.
(Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Randall Palmer; editing
by Peter Galloway)