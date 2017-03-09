UPDATE 1-Canada's environment minister says 'No. 1 focus' is U.S. trade

(Adds quotes, background, details)
CALGARY, Alberta, March 9 Canadian Environment
Minister Catherine McKenna said on Thursday the "No. 1 focus" of
her government, including her department, is trade relations
with the United States, as Canada steels itself for possible
NAFTA renegotiation with its southern neighbor.
McKenna was speaking on the day Royal Dutch Shell
announced it would sell most of its Canadian oil sand assets,
the latest oil major to exit the region.
Opposition critics and some in the oil sands sector say
tougher environmental restrictions in Canada versus the United
States will make Canada less competitive.
"Canadians expect us to take climate action, but it's also a
real opportunity for us to find the solutions that are going to
create jobs and grow our economy," McKenna said at a business
event in Calgary, where many Canadian oil and gas companies are
headquartered.
Canada sends 75 percent of exports, including almost all of
its crude, to the United States, and U.S. President Donald
Trump's vow to renegotiate the North American Free Trade
Agreement (NAFTA) could negatively affect the country.
"Our No. 1 focus right now - and that includes me as
environment minister - is on our trading relationship with the
United States," McKenna said. "I've had calls with my American
counterparts .. and the first issue I raised was trade."
While trade and the economy do not come under McKenna's
portfolio, her work in implementing her Liberal government's
national carbon tax could have consequences for Canada's
emissions-heavy energy sector, especially as it contrasts with
the Trump administration's looser approach on the issue.
The Canadian government has repeatedly made an economic
argument for stronger environment regulations, saying it will
create growth in the clean-tech industry.
(Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by Leslie
Adler and Dan Grebler)