British Columbia: oil spill response shows unprepared for more tankers

VANCOUVER, April 10 British Columbian officials
on Friday criticized the Canadian government's response to an
oil spill in the waters around Vancouver, calling into question
plans for new crude oil export pipelines in the Pacific Coast
province.
Nearly 3,000 liters of oil spilled after an anchored bulk
carrier began leaking bunker fuel in English Bay, just west of
Vancouver's downtown core, on Wednesday.
Officials in the province said the coast guard responded but
was slow to contain the slick, which spread towards beaches.
They said the federal agency failed to notify the cities of
Vancouver and West Vancouver until early Thursday, delaying
public safety warnings by more than 12 hours.
"It took them six hours to get booms in place ... in the
busiest port in Canada where they have all the resources,"
British Columbia's Premier Christy Clark told reporters.
"There will not be any expansion of heavy oil movement out
of this port or any other port in British Columbia until we get
world-class spill response, period."
Federal Industry Minister James Moore said it was "highly
inappropriate" to criticize the response while the clean-up was
unfinished.
Canadian regulators are weighing Kinder Morgan's
plan to expand its Trans Mountain pipeline from Alberta to
Vancouver, which would dramatically increase the number of oil
tankers traveling through the Burrard Inlet each month.
The project is opposed by environmental groups and some
residents, who worry about the impact of a major spill.
A separate pipeline to carry crude from the Alberta oil
sands to a port in northern British Columbia has been
conditionally approved by federal regulators, though the
province says the project has not yet met their standards.
The perception that the federal government bungled the spill
response could prove politically damaging for the ruling
Conservatives, who had hoped to make inroads in British Columbia
in a federal election later this year.
A senior Canadian Coast Guard official said the agency did
not initially realize how serious the spill was. Once it saw the
magnitude, via aerial views, it took 3 -1/2 hours to place the
booms.
"You don't contain 80 percent of a spill inside 36 hours and
call that inadequate. I will not accept that definition," Roger
Girouard said at a news conference.
The owners of the MV Marathassa, which was in Vancouver to
pick up grain, will be on the hook for clean-up costs, the
province said.
(Additional reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by
Grant McCool)