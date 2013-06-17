Verizon eyeing wireless business in Canada- Report

June 17 Verizon Communications Inc is
looking to enter Canada's cellular telephone business,
potentially fulfilling the government's hopes of having a
fourth major wireless company, the Globe and Mail reported on
Monday.
Verizon could look at taking over a smaller player in
Canada, such as Wind Mobile, and participating in a new wireless
spectrum auction, the newspaper reported citing two industry
sources familiar with the situation. ()
New entrants such as Wind, Mobilicity and Public Mobile have
helped to drive down wireless prices in Canada, but have
struggled to turn a profit.
The struggles of the new entrants have frustrated the
Canadian government's hopes of having a fourth major wireless
company in all parts of the country to compete with Telus Corp
, BCE Inc's Bell unit and Rogers Communications
.
AT&T Corp, Vodafone Group Plc and Telenor ASA
could be other possible investors, the newspaper said.