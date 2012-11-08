Pfizer expects generic competition in Canada after Viagra ruling

OTTAWA Nov 8 Drug firm Pfizer Inc said
on Thursday it expects generic drug companies to start producing
their own versions of the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra after
Canada's Supreme Court ruled the patent was invalid.
The top court upheld an argument by Israel's Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, which said Pfizer's
patent application had not provided enough information about the
active ingredient in Viagra.
"Pfizer expects to face generic competition in Canada
shortly. The company stated that it is disappointed with the
Court's ruling," Pfizer said in a statement e-mailed to Reuters.
The firm's Canadian patent had been due to expire in 2014.