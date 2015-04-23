Volkswagen to get Canadian financing for U.S., Mexico plants

(Figures in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated)
OTTAWA, April 23 German car maker Volkswagen AG
will get 400 million Euros ($407 million) in trade
financing from Canada to help expand its southern U.S. and
Mexican operations and thereby generate business for Canadian
firms, Ottawa said on Thursday.
The trade-financing agency Export Development Canada (EDC)
said it would match Volkswagen with qualified small and
medium-size Canadian companies.
"With the southern U.S. and Mexico increasingly becoming
prime production locations for global automakers, EDC has a role
to play in making sure Canadian companies have the opportunity
and financial wherewithal to compete for that business," Carl
Burlock, EDC senior vice president, said in a statement.
Volkswagen said in March it would invest about $1 billion to
expand its vehicle assembly plant in Mexico's Puebla state.
An EDC spokesman said that since 2003, the agency had
provided a total of C$33 billion ($27 billion) in financing for
foreign companies, resulting in C$48.7 billion worth of
contracts for Canadian firms.
($1=1.07 Euros)
($1=$1.22 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Ted Botha)