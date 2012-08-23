Canadian investors less happy with advisers, survey shows

* Investor satisfaction down for second straight year
Aug 23 Investor satisfaction with full-service
financial advisers in Canada has declined for the second year in
a row, with clients seeing too little concern for their needs as
global uncertainty buffets markets, a survey showed on Thursday.
Overall investor happiness with full-service investment
firms fell 13 points from last year to 720 on a 1,000-point
scale, the second consecutive annual decline, according to a
survey by J.D. Power and Associates.
While global economic uncertainty is partly to blame for the
drop in satisfaction, the marketing information services company
said its U.S. survey showed the opposite trend -- a second
straight year of higher satisfaction among U.S. full-service
investors.
"The difference between U.S. and Canada full-service
investors is due to the relationship with their investment
firm," Lubo Li, senior director of the financial services
practice at J.D. Power and Associates, said in a statement.
"Investors in Canada are less satisfied with their firm, in
large part, because their adviser is not keeping them up
to date with market trends as much as during the past two years
and isn't demonstrating as much concern for their needs."
Canadian investors gave their advisers an average rating of
7.8 out of 10 for showing concern for their needs and 7.4 for
promptness in keeping them up to date with market trends. That
compares with U.S. ratings of 8.4 and 8.1, respectively.
"During uncertain economic times, when the market
fluctuates, investors more than ever need the advice provided
by their investment adviser," said Li. "Investors need
reassurance regarding the current risk exposure of their
portfolio and to believe they are well positioned when the
market comes back."
Raymond James ranked highest in investor satisfaction among
full-service investment firms in Canada, followed by Edward
Jones and TD Waterhouse Private Investment Advice.
The study, conducted in June and July 2012, was based on
responses from more than 5,200 investors.