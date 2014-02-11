CORRECTED-YOUR PRACTICE-Advisers look to lure do-it-yourself investors

(Corrects spelling of Paul Lorentz throughout)
By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO Feb 10 While financial advisers have
struggled against headlines that suggest their fees and rates of
return don't offer enough benefits to ordinary investors, South
Carolina adviser Kent Thune said he's very clear about how he
helps his clients.
"The number one value advisers provide is not picking stocks
or asset allocation or timing the market. It is protecting the
clients from their own behavioral mistakes," said Thune, a
certified financial planner and founder of Atlantic Capital
Investments in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Five years after the financial crisis ransacked investor
portfolios, advisers are struggling to convince clients to come
back to professional management, particularly as sophisticated
and low-cost online tools pop up to feed the do-it-yourself
(DIY) market.
Shifting focus from much-hyped rates of return to promises
to keep investors on track and focused on their financial goals
is the new mantra in wealth management - with advisers likened
to the personal trainer that gets the client to the gym.
"People tend to compare returns pre- and post- cost of
advice, and say the value isn't there ... What they are missing
is the benefit the consumer gets from the advice," said Paul
Lorentz, executive vice president and general manager, retail
markets, at Manulife Financial in Toronto.
Pointing to a 2012 study sponsored by the Investment Funds
Institute of Canada, which represents the fund companies,
Lorentz said advisers are key to boosting savings rates.
The study showed households that use a financial adviser
save at twice the rate of households that are passive investors
and not using an adviser.
"It's less about the investment and more about creating the
plan and creating the discipline and having people save more,"
said Lorentz.
Lee-Anne Davies, founder and president of Victoria, British
Columbia-based Agenomics, said it is more important than ever
for advisers to be aware of how they can complement the needs of
do-it-yourself investors.
Baby boomers are moving into retirement age, and many will
have more time to manage their own investments, she points out.
At the same time the cost of the online brokerages is falling,
making it more attractive to invest through them.
Even so, there will always been a need for both investment
managers and planners, Davies said. People with large portfolios
will need asset managers, and new investors and young families
need planners.
"It is not going to be a fading profession, it's just going
to be a changing profession," she said.
TEAMING UP WITH DIY INVESTORS
While young investors starting families may not have many
assets to put to work, they have a big need for planning and
credit management, a role ideal for financial planners who work
on a fee-for-service basis.
Older investors with lots of assets need portfolio managers
who can focus on diversifying and minimizing downside risk, and
keeping emotion out of decisions.
Thune said clients with fewer assets should stay away from
advisers who charge on a percentage basis, but would benefit
from a professional who can set up a plan and keep the client on
track and honest. Advisers in turn need to be focused on where
they can add value, not diminish it.
"Someone with $20,000, I might charge 1.5 percent - at that
level I'm dragging on their performance," Thune said. "It's a
lose-lose."
"(I tell them) 'You'd be better putting the money in a
couple different index funds and then stay in touch, we'll talk
more in the future.'"
Thune said advisers have to be prepared to be part of team
as consumers shift to a do-it-yourself approach with parts of
their portfolio, or with parts of the process. Some may prefer
to plan, but want investment advice. Others can do the investing
cheaply with an online broker, but don't have the actuarial or
tax skills to maximize their returns.
Manulife's Lorentz said finding a good adviser-client fit is
critical, so that both the adviser and the client are
comfortable with a team approach.
"It's not an all-or-nothing equation, it's more of a
selective approach," said Lorentz.
Thune said investors also have to know themselves, because
in some cases fees more than offset the time they need to spend
managing their own money and their potential for mistakes.
He recommends advisers ask potential clients to reflect on
their own strengths and weaknesses, how they want to spend their
time, and how much they know about what they don't know.
Manulife's Lorentz said he hired a financial adviser for his
own family once he realized he didn't want to spend that time
when his own workday was done, and - speaking as a true life
insurance man - wanting to ensure his family has help if he's
not around to be managing their finances anymore.
"I decided I didn't want to be the one they relied on, and I
didn't have the time anymore, or the attention, that it
required."
(Editing by Frank McGurty and Tom Brown)