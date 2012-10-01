Hockey's Gretzky preaches fiscal conservatism, shuns risks

* Gretzky touts conservative investments for retirement
* Says he doesn't invest in things he doesn't understand
* Credits his dad for teaching him well
By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO, Oct 1 Retired hockey superstar Wayne
Gretzky says his father, Walter, not only taught him how to play
the game but also to be financially conservative, avoid debt and
put his money where it is safest: in the bank.
"My dad always told me: 'It could end tomorrow'," Gretzky
told reporters in Toronto on Monday as he touted retirement
planning for the wealth management arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank,
Canada's second-largest bank.
"I just like to keep my money in the bank."
Gretzky, 51, recalled his first big payday in 1978, when he
received a $250,000 signing bonus for turning professional. As
he and his father parted ways after signing the deal, the
17-year-old future National Hockey League star told his dad he
wanted to buy a car.
"He wrote me a check for $5,000 and said: 'Go get whatever
you want.' I bought a used Trans Am for $3,800. So I guess the
story is that he taught me from a young age to be really
conservative and that's the way I've lived my whole life."
Gretzky, who played 20 years in the NHL for four teams
before retiring in 1999, has been a partner in a Toronto
restaurant named Wayne Gretzky's since 1993 and has more
recently entered the wine business.
But he said one of his basic rules is not to invest in
things he doesn't understand - including the stock market - and
to limit any one investment to 10 percent of the family's net
worth. He said his best ever investment was probably buying
income averaging annuities when he turned pro in 1978.
"I've never borrowed or leveraged to try to turn $1 into
$10. I've never been a leverage person," Gretzky said.
While he said he's never been flamboyant, requiring fancy
cars or other baubles to be happy, Gretzky admitted to one
extravagance: the 1961 Cadillac his wife gave him for his 50th
birthday, which his kids first said they wouldn't get in, but
now drive more than he does.
Asked if he could do one thing differently to prepare for
retirement, Gretzky didn't hesitate:
"I would have tried to make more money," he said with a
laugh. "It's been a wonderful life ... but it goes quicker than
you think."