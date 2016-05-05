版本:
REFILE-ConocoPhillips says shut its Surmont operations, evacuated site

(Corrects spelling of Surmont in headline and text, adds ticker to text)

May 5 ConocoPhillips says it has shut its Surmont operations and evacuated people sheltering, workers from site-Canadian website (Reporting By David Gaffen)

