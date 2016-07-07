Alberta wildfires Canada's costliest disaster at C$3.58 bln- report

CALGARY, July 7 Insured losses from the May wildfires in Fort McMurray, Alberta, are expected to total C$3.58 billion ($2.76 billion), making it the costliest-ever Canadian natural disaster, an industry group for the country's insurers said on Thursday.

The losses exceed the North American ice storm in 1998 and the Alberta floods of 2013, which both cost about C$1.9 billion, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada. The biggest insurance loss from a wildfire had been the C$700 million from the one in Slave Lake, Alberta, in 2011. ($1 = 1.2986 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)