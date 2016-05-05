Cooler weather for fire-struck Canadian city, after more evacuations

| ANZAC, Alberta
ANZAC, Alberta May 5 Cooler weather and
possible rain forecast for the Canadian city overwhelmed by
wildfire offered hope on Thursday that controlling the blaze
could become easier, after worsening conditions forced new
evacuations south of town.
Late on Wednesday, flames fanned south from Fort McMurray,
the main city in Canada's oil sands region. Officials issued
mandatory evacuation orders for the Anzac, Gregoire Lake Estates
and Fort McMurray First Nation communities, which are located
about 50 km (31 miles) south of the battered city.
Officials on the scene were forced to evacuate their
make-shift emergency operations center for the second time in
the span of less than a day.
Major oil sands facilities were not in the path of the
flames, but companies' efforts to help employees and evacuees
and protect pipelines hit production and helped boost the price
of crude.
Hot, dry, windy weather has made the massive wildfire all
but impossible to control. The entire city of Fort McMurray was
ordered to evacuate on Tuesday, and some 1,600 structures have
been destroyed, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said on Wednesday.
Temperatures hit 31 degrees Celsius (88°F) on Wednesday. But
on Thursday morning, Environment Canada forecast a high of 19
degrees Celsius and a 30 percent chance of rain.
But a government forecast map of potential fire intensity
still showed some areas around Fort McMurray at class 6, the
highest possible level.
Authorities said there had been no known casualties from the
blaze itself, but fatalities were reported in at least one
vehicle crash along the evacuation route.
Thousands bunked down for the night on Wednesday in arenas,
hockey rinks and oil work camps that were often short of fuel
and food.
(Reporting by Ethan Lou and Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing
by Lisa Von Ahn)