WRAPUP 3-Convoy leads Canada fire evacuees through burning city to safety

By Rod Nickel and Liz Hampton
WANDERING RIVER, Alberta May 6 Convoys of
evacuees stranded by a wildfire raging in and around the
Canadian oil town of Fort McMurray made their way on Friday
through the heart of the devastation on the only highway out of
the region, as officials warned that the blaze could soon double
in size.
Wind-whipped flames roaring through forests and brush
parched by a spring heat wave have engulfed nearly 250,000 acres
(101,000 hectares) in western Canada's energy heartland since
erupting on Sunday.
The blaze, the largest of 40 wildfires burning across the
province of Alberta, has forced some 88,000 residents, the
entire population of Fort McMurray, to flee for safety, and has
threatened two oil sands production sites south of the city.
At least 10 oil sand operators have cut production due to
evacuations and other emergency measures that complicated
delivery of petroleum by rail, pipeline and highway.
With winds on Friday pushing the fire's leading edge to the
northeast, away from town and into open timber, authorities said
the blaze was expected to rapidly expand its footprint even as
the threat to populated areas waned.
Chad Morrison, an official with the Alberta government
wildfire unit, told reporters in the provincial capital
Edmonton, about 270 miles (430 km) to the south, the blaze was
likely to double in size by late on Saturday, the end of its
first week.
The full extent of property losses in Fort McMurray, has yet
to be determined, but authorities said some 1,600 structures
were believed to have been destroyed. One analyst estimated
insurance losses could exceed C$9 billion ($7 billion).
Earlier in the week most evacuees headed south by car on
Alberta Highway 63, the only land route out of the area, in a
slow-moving exodus that left many temporarily stranded on the
roadside as they ran out of gasoline.
But other residents who initially sought shelter in oil
camps and settlements north of the city found themselves cut off
in overcrowded conditions. They were forced on Friday to retrace
their route back through Fort McMurray on Highway 63 as flames
continued to spread.
With parts of the city still in flames, evacuees in some
1,500 vehicles began making the 30-mile (50-km) trip at 4 a.m.
in groups of 50 cars.
"It reminded us of a war zone," said Marisa Heath, who spent
36 hours in her truck on the side of the highway with her
husband, two dogs, a cat and seven kittens. "Eerie. All you
could see was cement foundations of houses."
Helicopters hovered overhead watching for flames, and police
set up emergency fuel stations along the highway to keep the
line of cars moving. They headed toward safety south of Fort
McMurray in towns including Lac La Biche, 180 miles (290 km)
away, and Edmonton farther on.
The convoys were halted briefly around midday due to heavy
smoke, but officials said the majority of vehicles had already
passed through town by then.
Authorities planned to airlift about 8,000 of the 25,000
evacuees who were initially chased north of Fort McMurray.
OIL PRODUCTION CUT
About a third of Canada's oil production has been shut by
the conflagration, according to a Reuters estimate.
South of Fort McMurray, CNOOC Nexen's Long Lake oil sands
facility and Athabasca Oil's Hangingstone project were
in danger of being overrun by flames, emergency officials
reported. Both facilities have been evacuated.
Morrison said fire was "at the gates" of the Long Lake
installation, but shifting winds would likely spare the
facility. He added that many oil facilities in the region had
private firefighting forces in place.
BP Plc's Canadian unit has declared a force majeure
resulting in the reduction of available Western Canadian Select
crude, among other Canadian grades, according to two trading
sources familiar with the matter.
There have been no known casualties from the fire itself,
but fatalities were reported earlier this week in at least one
car crash among the evacuees.
As of Friday, more than 1,200 firefighters were arrayed
against blazes across Alberta, backed by more than 100
helicopters and over two dozen airplane tankers equipped to drop
water and fire-retardant chemicals on the flames.
But the sheer magnitude and intensity of the Fort McMurray
fire mostly defied all efforts to contain it.
Cecil Dickason, a Fort McMurray resident who was part of the
convoy, said the battered city looked "awful." Others described
the city as dark and smoke-filled, pockmarked with charred and
abandoned vehicles and roadside spot fires.
Entire neighborhoods were reduced to ruins, but most
evacuees fled without knowing the fate of their own homes. The
majority got away with few possessions, some forced to leave
pets behind.
In a press briefing on Friday, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley
said damage to Fort McMurray was extensive.
"The city of Fort McMurray is not safe to return to, and
this will be true for a significant period of time," she said,
adding that officers of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police would
secure and protect what was left of the town.
The Alberta government has approved emergency funding for
wildfire evacuees and will be giving out C$1,250 ($966) per
adult and C$500 ($387) per dependent.
