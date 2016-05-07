Canada wildfire growing as weather heats up, more escape convoys planned

| LAC LA BICHE, Alberta
LAC LA BICHE, Alberta May 7 A raging Canadian
wildfire that forced the evacuation of the Alberta oil town of
Fort McMurray intensified on Saturday, helped by hot, dry
weather, with officials working to get another convoy of
evacuees out of the region.
The blaze, the largest of some 40 wildfires burning across
the province of Alberta, has forced some 88,000 residents, the
entire population of Fort McMurray, to flee for safety.
The weather, with temperature Saturday is expected to rise
as high as 28 degrees Celsius (82.4 Fahrenheit), was hindering
efforts to fight the wildfire, said Matthew Anderson, a wildfire
information office with the Alberta government.
"It's going to be a very extreme fire hazard kind of day,"
he told CBC News. "Today will certainly be a very, very
challenging day and the (fire's) growth potential is quite
large."
Earlier in the week most evacuees headed south by car on
Alberta Highway 63, the only land route out of the area, in a
slow-moving exodus that left many temporarily stranded on the
roadside as they ran out of gasoline.
But other residents who initially sought shelter in oil
camps and settlements north of the city found themselves cut off
in overcrowded conditions. They were forced on Friday to retrace
their route back through Fort McMurray on Highway 63 as flames
continued to spread.
More than 2,000 vehicles of evacuees managed to travel south
in the past 24 hours, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Sgt
John Spaans told CBC, but authorities were not certain how many
were still left to travel south.
Police were preparing to escort another convoy of vehicles
through the fire-ravaged city.
(Additional reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto,; Writing by
Jeffrey Hodgson)