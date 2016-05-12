UPDATE 2-Canadian oil producers warn of supply shortfalls after wildfire

(Adds government update on fire, restoring Fort McMurray)
By Ernest Scheyder
WANDERING RIVER, Alberta May 12 CNOOC Ltd's
Nexen is the latest Canadian oil sands company
to warn customers it may not be able to fulfill supply contracts
in the wake of a massive wildfire, as producers scramble to get
facilities back online.
Nexen has issued a force majeure for all of its May
production of Canadian heavy crude, two sources said on
Thursday. Four major oil firms have now declared
force majeure, a contract clause to remove liability for
unavoidable catastrophes.
The fire that blazed through oil sands hub Fort McMurray,
forcing the evacuation of about 90,000 people last week, has
moved into sparsely populated woodlands further east.
It spans 241,000 hectares (596,000 acres), growing much more
slowly than before, but still posing a threat. Cool temperatures
are helping contain it, but hot, dry weather is expected
starting Saturday, said Chad Morrison, Alberta's senior wildlife
manager.
"We're long from over in this fight," he said on a
conference call with other officials.
Nexen's Long Lake facility, located south of the community
known as Fort Mac, sustained minor damage from the fire, Alberta
officials said this week.
Three major oil firms warned last week they will not be able
to deliver on some contracts for Canadian crude.
BP Plc and Phillips 66 alerted customers some
grades of Canadian crude would not be available, while Suncor
Energy, Canada's largest producer, warned clients that
some supplies from the region would be disrupted by the fires.
While downtime has crimped supplies, Enbridge Inc
said late Wednesday it had restarted its 550,000 bpd Line 18
pipeline, and Royal Dutch Shell Plc has also partly
resumed operations in the area.
Roughly 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of output were shut
down during the fire, about half the oil sands' usual daily
production. Alberta holds the world's third-largest
crude reserves and is the No. 1 exporter of crude to the United
States.
No oil sands sites are under immediate threat from the fire,
which is burning about 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) from the
neighboring province of Saskatchewan, Morrison said.
U.S. oil prices dipped on Thursday after jumping to
six-month highs, when buying on a forecast for tighter global
supplies gave way to selling.
Travel to Fort McMurray is restricted to essential services,
including workers, supplies and equipment for oil sands
operations. Suncor workers are expected to begin returning to
shuttered facilities on Thursday.
DEBIT CARD LINES
Hundreds of people lined up around the evacuee center in Lac
La Biche, Alberta, on Thursday to collect provincial government
debit cards loaded with C$1,250 per adult and C$500 per
dependent.
"I just think for government, this could have been organized
better," said Wanda Anderson of Fort McMurray, about the debit
card distribution, standing in line wrapped in a purple blanket
as morning temperatures hovered just above freezing.
Even so, Anderson, who is staying in a trailer park with her
family, said they have been well cared for with meals, and her
kids are enrolled in local schools.
Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Danielle Larivee said the
idea behind the debit cards was to give residents immediate
access to cash.
The Canadian Red Cross is also distributing C$50 million
($38.93 million) in donated funds, or C$600 for each adult and
C$300 for each child.
Evacuees who had been sleeping on cots in a hockey rink in
Lac La Biche were moved late Wednesday to longer-term housing in
the towns of Bonnyville and St. Paul, Alberta, about 120 to 130
km (72 to 78 miles) to the southeast. A plan to allow residents
to return, either permanently or to view their homes, is about
10 days away, Larivee said.
In the meantime, government officials said there is much
work to do to restore the community's only hospital, after it
was damaged by smoke and water, as well as natural gas, water
and other infrastructure.
While the community rebuilds, providers of temporary
housing, such Civeo Corp and Target Logistics
, have seen demand spike.
In another sign of life returning to normal in the oil
sands, Syncrude Canada Ltd reported its herd of 300 bison, which
grazes on a reclaimed area of the oil sands mine site, was doing
well after being left behind during the evacuation.
($1 = 1.2842 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and Catherine
Ngai in New York; Writing by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba;
Editing by James Dalgleish and Cynthia Osterman)