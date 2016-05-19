UPDATE 4-Canadian firefighters make progress against fire in oil sands region

(Adds Imperial Oil restart at Kearl site)
CALGARY, Alberta May 19 Firefighters made
progress against a wildfire in the Fort McMurray region of
northern Alberta on Thursday as a shift in winds pushed it away
from communities and oil sands facilities.
The massive blaze has charred 505,000 hectares (1.2 million
acres), up from 483,000 on Wednesday. On Thursday, it moved to
the neighboring province of Saskatchewan, but Alberta wildfire
officer Chad Morrison said cooler weather and rain would aid
efforts to get it under control.
"We saw a trace of rain this morning, so that's actually
helped our firefighting efforts," he added.
Morrison said the burned area equals the total consumed in
last year's entire fire season.
The blaze, which hit Fort McMurray in early May, surged
north on Monday. It forced the evacuation of 8,000 oil sands
workers, destroyed a work camp and prolonged a shutdown that has
cut Canadian oil output by a million barrels a day.
Alberta's GDP is expected to take a hit as a result of the
fire, the government said this week, and comes on the back of a
two-year slump in global crude prices.
Credit agency S&P lowered its debt rating for Alberta to AA
from AA+ on Thursday, citing a weak budgetary performance and
high debt.
Morrison said the fire burned near Suncor Energy's
base plant and the Syncrude facility on Wednesday, but fire
breaks held and the threat has diminished.
The joint-venture Syncrude project told customers to expect
no further crude shipments for May, trading sources said on
Thursday, extending a force majeure on crude production from
earlier in the month.
Syncrude spokesman Will Gibson declined to comment on
deliveries.
"We are not making any oil and will not have forecasts for
some time," he said.
Still, in an encouraging sign, Imperial Oil said on
Thursday it had restarted limited operations at its Kearl site,
which was unaffected by the fires. The return to full operations
depends on a number of factors, including safety and air
quality, it said.
WILDFIRE MAY SLOW RETURN
The fire destroyed a 665-room lodge for oil sands workers on
Tuesday, but officials said on Thursday there was no further
threat to facilities. Even so, a mandatory evacuation order
remains in place at 19 work camps north of Fort McMurray.
The latest round of evacuations suggest production may be
suspended for longer than companies and analysts had previously
anticipated.
Some of the 90,000 evacuees who fled as the massive blaze
breached Fort McMurray may be allowed to return as soon as June
1, if air quality improves and other safety conditions are met.
But Bob Couture, executive director of community and
protective services for the Wood Buffalo region, said the
wildfire could still potentially slow re-entry.
"As we see today, our weather has changed dramatically,
however we know this beast and the conditions also change very
quickly so we want to be prepared for anything," he said.
The air quality health index, which usually stands between 1
and 10, was at 3 on Thursday morning but was expected to rise
back above 10 on Thursday and Friday.
