Eight shuttered work camps reopening in Canada's scorched oil lands

TORONTO May 22 Authorities in Canada have
announced the reopening of eight shuttered work camps south of
the wildfire-ravaged oil town of Fort McMurray, paving the way
for energy firms to restart production.
Municipal authorities announced Sunday evening a "phased
re-entry" for camps near Nexen's Long Lake and ConocoPhillips's
Surmont facilities, both of which have stopped
production due to the fire.
"Assessment work to return ... camps to operations may begin
immediately," the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, which
oversees Fort McMurray, said in a statement.
The municipality is also reopening camps near Enbridge Inc's
Cheecham terminal, which the company has said was
returning to full service.
It is not immediately clear when any of the oil facilities
themselves will be fully operational. A ConocoPhillips spokesman
said the company does not yet have a timeline. Nexen and
Enbridge did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The inferno in northern Alberta, which by Sunday evening was
more than 500,000 hectares, has caused the evacuation of Fort
McMurray's entire population of nearly 90,000 since it began
early this month.
It also caused the evacuation of oil facilities and work
camps around the city and triggered a prolonged shutdown that
has cut Canadian oil output by a million barrels a day.
Producers have since signaled a gradual increase in
operations as rain and cold weather helped firefighters beat
back the flames.
The announced re-opening of the work camps came two days
after the municipality lifted the evacuation orders on Suncor
Energy Inc and Syncrude oil sites and some nearby work
camps north of Fort McMurray.
It is unclear when either will resume full production,
though Suncor has said a limited number of staff will be back at
some of its sites on Monday at the earliest and that all will
return "in a phased manner over the next few weeks".
Some of the evacuees from Fort McMurray may be allowed to
return as soon as June 1, if air quality improves and other
safety conditions are met.
