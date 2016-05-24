Some crude production restarts as Canadian wildfire sapped by cool weather

| CALGARY
CALGARY May 24 A number of crude producers
restarted operations on Tuesday in Canada's energy heartland as
a mass evacuation of the Fort McMurray oil town entered its
fourth week, though cool weather and light winds were expected
to help firefighters tamp down the blaze.
No oil facilities or communities were in the fire's path as
of Tuesday morning, said wildfire information officer Laura
Stewart. The fire's estimated size was unchanged from Monday, at
just over 520,000 hectares (2,008 square miles).
"Firefighters are continuing to take advantage of the cooler
temperatures and calm wind and making progress," said Stewart.
No rain was forecast.
On Monday, authorities lifted evacuation orders for all work
camps in the area, a significant step for companies eager to
restart production. The fire has shut down about half of the oil
sands' production capacity.
Athabasca Oil Corp resumed operations at its
Hangingstone site following a shutdown on May 5, before which
time production volumes reached in excess of 9,000 barrels per
day, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Athabasca said
it expected to return to normal operating levels over the next
several weeks with no anticipated long-term impacts.
Suncor Energy Inc said on Monday that it was
preparing for a staged restart of its operations, with some
workers in the area doing necessary "pre-work."
"Given our current assessment, we are confident we can
safely return people to the region to begin the process of
restarting operations," Steve Williams, Suncor president and
chief executive officer, said in a statement. "We believe that
getting our employees back to work is an important part of the
process to get things back to normal in Fort McMurray."
The regional government published a pamphlet late on Monday
for evacuees planning their return. Some of the area's more than
90,000 evacuated residents may be allowed in starting on June 1,
depending on air quality and other factors.
The fire destroyed entire neighborhoods in Fort McMurray
when it burned into the city on May 3 and 4, but most of the
city remained standing.
The booklet recommended that returnees bring at least two
week's worth of food, water, and prescription medication with
them.
"You are returning to a community that was profoundly
affected by a wildfire," it said. "Services that you are used to
or rely on may be limited for some time."
