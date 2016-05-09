UPDATE 2-Producers, refiners see prolonged shutdown from Canadian wildfire

* More than 1 mln bpd in Canadian oil supply offline
* 11 oil producers, 3 pipeline operators curb activity
* Restarting production will take weeks, say analysts
(Writes through, adds tumble in oil prices after Monday's
initial rally, analyst comments)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, May 9 Oil producers and refiners
braced on Monday for a prolonged shutdown and possible supply
constraints from Canada's vast oil sands region as a destructive
wildfire continued into a second week.
Cooler and possible wetter weather looked to help
firefighters battling the massive blaze as Canadian officials
planned to take their first look at oil boom town Fort McMurray.
The town has been ravaged by the nation's most destructive
wildfire in recent memory, with about half of the nation's oil
sands capacity remained shut as energy firms kept facilities
closed as a precaution.
Officials said resuming operations would be a challenge and
no timeline had been considered.
"This production is not gone for good, yet when fires are
controlled, restarting production will take several more weeks,
even without damage," energy analysts at Morgan Stanley said in
a note. "The situation is fluid."
The yard of CNOOC unit Nexen's facility in Long
Lake, Alberta, suffered minor damage on Sunday from fire,
officials said. It was the first reported damage to an energy
industry asset since the crisis began.
Statoil and Husky Energy Inc were among 11
production companies and three pipeline operators that have
curbed activities after the inferno that began on May 1 forced
more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline.
Syncrude Canada Ltd will cut forecast crude production
volumes for May by some 35 percent, three trading sources
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
BP and other big oil firms have already warned that they
would not be able to deliver on some contracts.
Oil prices initially rallied 2 percent on Monday before
tumbling, with U.S. crude settling down nearly 3 percent and
Brent almost 4 percent lower, as the market discounted immediate
impact from the Canadian outages.
Investors also focused on U.S. crude stockpiles, which were
expected to have built for a fifth straight week last week to
record highs.
Canadian crude futures, however, continued to extended their
run-up on Monday, with Western Canadian select for June
trading at the narrowest discount to the U.S.
benchmark since June 2015.
Until last month, global oil prices had seen one of the
strongest rebounds since the financial crisis, with Brent
rallying nearly 80 percent at one point from multiyear lows
under $30 in the first quarter, supported by falling U.S.
production, supply constraints in Libya and the Americas and a
weak dollar.
The rally has since faded as record pumping of oil by Russia
and major Middle East producers renewed worries about a global
glut of some 1.5 million bpd that originally drove prices down
from above $100 a barrel in mid 2014.
Some analysts said the Canadian outages could still support
prices down the road.
"A loss of 1 million bpd spread over a month's time would
represent a sizable 30 million barrels that would not
necessarily be negated by an upswing in crude imports into the
U.S. Gulf coast region," said Jim Ritterbusch of Chicago-based
oil consultancy Ritterbusch & Associates.
The United States imports about 3.5 million barrels a day of
Canadian crude, which is particularly important for U.S.
refiners from Ohio to the Dakotas.
Record U.S. inventories and plentiful supplies in storage in
western Canada will offset some of the losses from the blaze.
But prolonged outages in the oil sands, which has the world's
third-largest crude reserves, could roil producers and traders'
contracts and order books.
On Friday, BP Plc , Suncor Energy Inc,
the largest Canadian oil producer, and U.S. refiner Phillips 66
issued "force majeure" notices that would prevent them
from delivering on some contracts for Canadian crude.
According to Genscape, which monitors key crude storage
terminals in western Canada, including critical locations in
Edmonton and Hardisty, total inventories were 26.5 million
barrels at the end of April, equivalent to less than a month of
output currently offline.
"We are going to see this impacting flows, not necessarily
right away, but over the next few weeks," said Matt Smith, who
tracks crude cargoes for New York-based Clipper Data. "An outage
of this volume is going to have a supportive influence on the
market."
(Additional reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe and Alan Crosby)