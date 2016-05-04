Syncrude says has cut oil sands operations because of wildfire

BRIEF-CME Group says cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps on Jan 12
* cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps in a single day on January 12, 2017
CALGARY, Alberta May 4 The Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta has reduced operations to help support employees who have been forced to evacuate the nearby city of Fort McMurray because of a massive wildfire, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.
Syncrude, majority owned by Suncor Energy Inc has around 2,000 evacuees from Fort McMurray staying at its camp. It is the fourth oil sands company to cut production because of the fire, joining Suncor Shell Canada and Connacher Oil and Gas. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Hudbay announces 2017 production and cost guidance and management appointment
* River road asset management llc reports 7.6 percent passive stake in fidelity national financial inc as of december 31, 2016 - sec filing