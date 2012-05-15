Canada's Wind Mobile growth slows sharply

TORONTO May 15 Globalive's Wind Mobile, one of
Canada's more recent wireless entrants, grew at a much slower
pace in the first quarter than a year earlier, suggesting
established operators are managing to blunt the threat posed by
newcomers offering lower rates.
The slowdown comes as Wind, facing stiff competition on the
lower end of the market, pushes to sell more expensive phones
and data plans.
The service, backed by Russia's Vimpelcom Inc since
its purchase last year of Egypt's Orascom Telecom Holding SAE
, was launched in late 2009 with a focus on no-contract
plans for unl imited talk and texting. More recently it said it
intends to become Cana da's four th national wireless carrier.
Wind signed up only a net 12,000 new customers in the
period, bringing its subscriber base to more than 415,000 at the
end of March, according to statements released by Globalive's
biggest investors on Tuesday.
Wind, which had 403,000 subscribers at the end of 2011,
added 39,000 in the year-earlier quarter.
BMO Capital Markets analyst Peter Rhamey said the numbers
fell short of his expectations and reflect intense competition
in the lower-value, prepaid segment as well as rising costs to
attract and retain customers.
An average Wind customer paid C$27.30 a month in the
quarter, which Rhamey called "unsustainably low." T he company
charged an average of C$26.70 a year earlier and C$26.40 in the
prior quarter.
Canada's three main telecoms providers - Rogers
Communications, BCE's Bell Canada and Telus
- have between 7 million and just over 9 million wireless
customers each and a much higher average revenue per user (ARPU)
than Wind.
They have been adding postpaid subscribers, who typically
sign long-term contracts and spend more to use data on the
latest smartphones, while losing less valuable prepaid users.
Mobilicity, another recent entry, said in February it had
added 63,000 subscribers in the last three months of 2011. A
third, Public Mobile, said it added 45,000 customers in the same
period.
Both Mobilicity and Public are closely held companies, and
do not disclose such metrics on a quarterly basis.
The three companies were able to enter the Canadian market
after wireless airwaves were set aside for newcomers in a 2008
auction.