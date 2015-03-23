Canada's Wind Mobile gets new CEO, directors after Vimpelcom exit

| TORONTO, March 23
TORONTO, March 23 Wind Mobile, Canada's No. 4
wireless provider, named a new chief executive officer and
several new board members on Monday, months after the
acrimonious exit of its biggest shareholder.
Alek Krstajic, who had run fellow small player Public Mobile
before it was bought by much larger operator Telus Corp
in 2013, replaces Pietro Cordova as CEO. Cordova had been
appointed by Wind's former majority shareholder, Vimpelcom, a
European operator.
Cordova helped Wind "to continue growing during the very
difficult period of the protracted Vimpelcom exit from its
investment," said the company's founder, Anthony Lacavera, who
is stepping down as chairman but retains an ownership stake.
Vimpelcom sold its majority stake in Wind at a sharp
discount last year after the Canadian government rebuffed its
attempts to get a voting interest in the company commensurate
with its equity interest.
Rob MacLellan of Northleaf Capital Partners will replace
Lacavera as chairman. T-Mobile US executive David Carey and
former T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom executive Hamid Akhavan of
Telecom Ventures LLC will also join the Wind board.
Wind, which was launched in 2009 and has more than 800,000
subscribers, has struggled to compete with Canada's three
national operators as it has burned through cash to buy airwaves
and expand its infrastructure. It is aiming to turn a profit
this year.
The country's three big players - Telus, BCE Inc's
Bell and Rogers Communications Inc - each have more
than 8 million mobile customers.
Earlier this month, Wind was able to buy spectrum licenses
in most of its operational footprint in the provinces of
Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia for the minimum auction
bid price under a government plan to spur competition.
