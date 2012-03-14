Wind Mobile to boycott spectrum auction - CEO

BRIEF-SessionM says LogMeIn Chairman Michael Simon joins co's Board of Directors
* LogMeIn Chairman Michael Simon joins SessionM Board of Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 14 Wind Mobile, a relative newcomer to Canada's telecom industry, will boycott an upcoming auction of wireless spectrum because the rules do not give enough bandwidth to smaller players.
"As I understand that cap system, we will not bid," Wind Mobile chief executive officer Anthony Lacavera told Reuters on Wednesday. He said that proposed 10 MHz blocks of spectrum would not be enough for his company to build a long-term evolution (LTE) network to compete with dominant industry players.
* LogMeIn Chairman Michael Simon joins SessionM Board of Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 As a teenager in the early 1970s retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Robert S. Harward played football and basketball, was popular with classmates and, like many American high school students, was known for partying.
* Q4 revenue rises 2.2 pct (Adds shares, details from conference call, analyst comments)