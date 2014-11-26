Yuan hub could save Canadian firms C$6.2 bln over decade, report says

TORONTO Nov 26 A deal to set up Toronto as
North America's first trading hub for China's yuan currency will
save Canadian companies up to C$6.2 billion ($5.5 billion) over
the next decade and boost trade and growth, Toronto-Dominion
Bank said on Wednesday.
Canada's agreement with China to host the hub will allow
direct exchange and trade operations between the Canadian dollar
and yuan. This will bypass the need to settle transactions
through an intermediate currency, reducing costs and foreign
exchange risks.
TD analyst Diarra Sourang said in a report that the
arrangement will likely mean an increase in Canadian exports to
China, and especially benefit small and medium-sized companies
trying to expand into the world's second largest economy.
The TD report noted there have been forecasts that the deal
could boost exports by up to C$32 billion over the next 10
years. It said financial institutions and Canada's Pacific Coast
province of British Columbia, which already has commercial ties
with China, will likely be big beneficiaries.
($1=$1.12 Canadian)
