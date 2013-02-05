版本:
WestJet flies fuller planes in January

TORONTO Feb 5 WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada's second-largest carrier, said on Tuesday its January load factor, or the percentage of available seats filled with paying customers, was a record 80.9 percent, up from 79.9 percent a year before.

Traffic, as measured by revenue passenger miles, climbed 7.7 percent year over year, while capacity, which is measured in available seat miles, was up 6.4 percent from a year before.

Shares of WestJet, which will report its 2012 fourth quarter and year-end results on Wednesday, closed at C$21.83 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.
