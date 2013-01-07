版本:
Air Canada, WestJet fly fuller planes in December

Jan 7 Air Canada and WestJet Airlines , Canada's largest airlines, flew more passengers in December.

Air Canada, the country's biggest airline, said its load factor, or the percentage of available seats filled with paying customers, rose to 82.1 percent in December from 81 percent a year earlier.

Traffic increased 3.2 percent as capacity, measured in available seat miles, rose 1.8 percent.

Calgary-based WestJet, Canada's No. 2 carrier, said its load factor rose to 81.9 percent from 80.9 percent.

Traffic was up 7.2 percent, while capacity rose 6 percent.

Air Canada's shares closed at C$1.77 and those of WestJet closed at C$20.21 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.
