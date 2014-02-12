Maple Leaf Foods CEO committed to meat business, sees growth

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as gold miners offset energy bounce
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as a modest bounce in energy stocks and a gain in Rogers Communication shares were weighed down by gold miners.
Feb 12 Maple Leaf Foods Inc Chief Executive Officer Michael McCain said on Wednesday the company was committed to its meat business and sees growth opportunities in Canada and beyond, in response to questions from analysts about whether Maple Leaf might be for sale.
Mexico's Grupo Bimbo will buy Canada Bread Co for C$1.83 billion ($1.66 billion) in cash, Canada Bread said earlier on Wednesday, allowing the Canadian company's parent, Maple Leaf, to focus on meat products.
CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK April 19 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has issued an update to customers reiterating that it expects to run at reduced rates in May and June, two trading sources said on Wednesday.
* NXP Semiconductors divests stake in Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation Ltd.