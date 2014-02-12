版本:
Maple Leaf Foods CEO committed to meat business, sees growth

Feb 12 Maple Leaf Foods Inc Chief Executive Officer Michael McCain said on Wednesday the company was committed to its meat business and sees growth opportunities in Canada and beyond, in response to questions from analysts about whether Maple Leaf might be for sale.

Mexico's Grupo Bimbo will buy Canada Bread Co for C$1.83 billion ($1.66 billion) in cash, Canada Bread said earlier on Wednesday, allowing the Canadian company's parent, Maple Leaf, to focus on meat products.
