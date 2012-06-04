UPDATE 1-Canada Lithium gets license for Quebec mine

TORONTO, June 4 Shares of Canada Lithium Corp
rose 16 percent on Monday, after the company said it
had received the mining license for its Quebec Lithium project
in the eastern Canadian province.
Canada Lithium expects to start up the mine and processing
plant at the end of this year, with initial production expected
in the first quarter of 2013.
The Quebec Lithium mine is currently under construction near
Val D'or, some 525 kilometers (325 miles) northwest of Montreal.
The hard rock project, which will produce some 20,000 tonnes
of battery-grade lithium carbonate a year, is on track to cost
$207 million to build, the company said.
Lithium demand has grown in recent years on a surging
lithium ion battery market. Lithium ion batteries power
technologies from smartphones to electric vehicles.
Canada Lithium's stock was up 16 percent at 43.5 Canadian
cents on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Shares are down
12 percent so far this year.