UPDATE 1-Canada Lithium places equipment orders for Quebec project

July 6 Canada Lithium Corp said it has placed key orders for process plant and mine equipment for its Quebec lithium project, for which it had received a regulatory default notice for overstating resource estimate in May.

The Toronto-based specialty metals mining company is facing a class action lawsuit demanding C$50 million in damages for overstating the project's resource estimate. [ID: nL3E7G223Q]

Orders for the process plant's long-lead-time items, such as the ball mill, rod mill and kiln, have now been confirmed with Metso Inc, said the company, which also appointed three senior management personnel for the project.

For the mining operation, the initial order for three, 91-tonne Caterpillar mine-haul trucks has been placed with Hewitt Equipment Ltd in Québec.

"We will now move rapidly into the construction phase of project development, with site preparation scheduled to commence in mid-August 2011," Chief Operating Officer Charles Taschereau said in a statement.

The Quebec project will mine lithium from hard rock and convert it to battery-grade lithium carbonate. The company had hired Genivar Inc to manage the engineering contracts for the project.

Canada Lithium shares, which have lost 11 percent of their value since the company was sued over the resource estimate in early April, closed at 64 Canadian cents on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)