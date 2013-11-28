UPDATE 1-Canada's CPPIB targets India office market with $200 mln JV deal

By Euan Rocha and Indulal PM
TORONTO/MUMBAI Nov 28 Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB) will invest $200 million to get an 80
percent stake in a real estate joint venture with India's
Shapoorji Pallonji Group, its first foray into the property
market in Asia's third-largest economy.
The joint venture will invest in leased income-producing
office buildings, according to a statement issued by the two
parties on Thursday.
"We are delighted to be partnering with Shapoorji Pallonji
to launch our first real estate venture in India," Mark Wiseman,
the head of CPPIB, said in a release. "India is a key growth
market for CPPIB, and, as a long-term investor, we believe there
are attractive investment opportunities across various sectors."
CPPIB is one of Canada's top pension fund managers with some
C$192.8 billion ($182 billion) in assets under management. It
has been making big bets on real estate assets across the globe,
and currently has about C$22 billion invested in the sector.
The venture will target office assets in India that are
leased to prominent tenants and are compliant with regulations
governing direct foreign investment, the fund said.
The move is the latest in a string of CPPIB real estate
investments. Last month, the fund announced a tie-up with Banco
BTG Pactual S.A. to invest in residential development in Brazil.
This year alone, it has also outlined investments in real
estate assets in South Korea, Spain, Britain, Canada and Japan.
CPPIB said its venture in India will be supported locally by
the Shapoorji Pallonji Investment Advisors team.
Shapoorji Pallonji is one of the top real estate developers
in India, having worked on projects such as the Bombay Stock
Exchange building and the Reserve Bank of India building in
Mumbai, the country's financial hub.
The promoters of the group, which traces its roots back to
the mid 1800s, are among the largest shareholders in Tata Group
- the Indian multinational conglomerate that controls dozens of
companies including Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Tata Consultancy
Services.
CPPIB was advised by Vikram Gandhi, founder of VSG Capital
Advisors. The Canadian fund retained VSG in early 2012 to
identify investment opportunities in India.