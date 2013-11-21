BRIEF-Canada Post segment reports Q3 loss before tax $129 mln

Nov 21 Canada Post Corp :
* Segment reports a $129-million loss before tax in third
quarter as lettermail
volumes fall
* Says reported a loss before tax of $109 million for Q3,
compared to a loss
before tax of $145 million in Q3 2012
* Says Q3 transaction mail volumes fell by 73 million pieces or
7.3 per cent
compared to the same period last year
* In early 2014, expects to reach maximum legislated pension
relief from
special payments to cut $5.9 billion solvency deficit in
pension plan
* Productivity improvements and a reduction in headcount
contributed to reducing Canada Post segment's labour costs by
2.9 percent in Q3
