版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 01:52 BJT

BRIEF-Canada Post segment reports Q3 loss before tax $129 mln

Nov 21 Canada Post Corp : * Segment reports a $129-million loss before tax in third quarter as lettermail

volumes fall * Says reported a loss before tax of $109 million for Q3, compared to a loss

before tax of $145 million in Q3 2012 * Says Q3 transaction mail volumes fell by 73 million pieces or 7.3 per cent

compared to the same period last year * In early 2014, expects to reach maximum legislated pension relief from

special payments to cut $5.9 billion solvency deficit in pension plan * Productivity improvements and a reduction in headcount contributed to reducing Canada Post segment's labour costs by 2.9 percent in Q3 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐