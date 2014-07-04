CN train derails near Whitecourt, Alberta; no leaks - fire chief

TORONTO, July 4 A Canadian National Railway
train carrying crude, gravel and lumber derailed near
Whitecourt, Alberta early on Friday morning, the town's fire
chief said.
Six cars on an 81-car train were laying on their side,
Whitecourt fire chief Brian Wynn told Reuters, adding that there
were no leaks or fires.
About 20 emergency crews were on site following a call about
the derailment around 5:40 a.m. local time, Wynn said.
The Transportation Safety Board said it has deployed an
investigator to the site.
CN Rail officials could not immediately be reached for
comment.
