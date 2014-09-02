Amtrak asks for probe of Illinois line delays on CN Rail track

TORONTO, Sept 2 Amtrak, the U.S. passenger rail
service, said on Tuesday that it has asked U.S. regulators to
investigate "unacceptable train delays" on its Illinois routes
that use Canadian National Railway Co tracks.
In a complaint filed on Aug. 29, Amtrak said it wants the
Surface Transportation Board (STB) to investigate CN for causing
delays on its Illini and Saluki lines, which travel on CN-owned
track between Chicago and Carbondale, Illinois.
A spokesman for Montreal-based CN said that the company
would respond to Amtrak's investigation request, but had no
further comment.
Amtrak said that under federal law, intercity passenger
trains have a right to dispatch preference before freight
trains. If that right was violated, Amtrak has asked the STB to
award damages and other relief.
On-time performance of the Illini/Saluki service was 49
percent in the quarter ended June 30, Amtrak said, and 42
percent for the previous quarter.
Under the Passenger Rail Investment and Improvement Act, the
STB must investigate an Amtrak complaint when on-time
performance of intercity passenger trains falls below 80 percent
for two consecutive quarters, Amtrak said.
Amtrak said it first filed a complaint about CN's
performance in January 2012, but proceedings were stayed while
the companies attempted to resolve the issue.
